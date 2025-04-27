The actor spoke from the heart while addressing the recent terror attack in Kashmir that shook the nation.

Akshay Kumar, who is currently promoting his latest film Kesari: Chapter 2, addressed the heartbreaking Pahalgam terror attack during a recent event. His words reflected the anger and sorrow that many Indians are feeling after the tragedy that struck on April 22, 2025.

Akshay Kumar channels Kesari Chapter 2 spirit while condemning Pahalgam terror attack

“Unfortunately aaj bhi humare sab ke dil mein woh gussa phir se jaga hain. Aap sab log achchi tarah se jaante he main kis cheez ki baat kar raha hoon. Aaj bhi hum un terrorists o ko ek hi baat kehna chahenge. Jo maine iss film mein kahi he, ‘Kya tum samjhte ho ke ek Hindustani ki himmat ko kuch goliyan daba degi? Galat fehmi mein ho tum (Do you think a few bullets can crush the courage of an Indian? You are mistaken)’,” Akshay said, seamlessly blending his emotions with a line from Kesari: Chapter 2.

The Pahalgam terror attack targeted a group of civilians, most of them non-Islamic tourists, who were traveling in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The assailants ambushed a bus, opening fire on unarmed travellers. At least eight people lost their lives while over twenty were injured. Security forces have intensified combing operations in the area since the attack. Officials have termed it a deliberate attempt to instil fear ahead of the peak tourist season in Kashmir.

Akshay Kumar had earlier taken to social media to express his grief and anger. “Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families," he wrote on X, capturing the sentiments of a grieving nation.

Released on April 18, Kesari: Chapter 2 is inspired by true events and follows the story of Indian statesman C Sankaran Nair as he takes a historic stand against the British Crown after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film features Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Critics have praised the film for its stirring portrayal of courage and justice, with Akshay’s powerful performance standing out.

The timing of Kesari: Chapter 2 feels even more poignant now, as the nation once again grapples with the harsh reality of terrorism and the need to stand united in the face of adversity.

