The month of May will begin with a bang with exciting releases in different languages. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will focus on the cut list of two of the releases – the Hollywood superhero entertainer Thunderbolts and the Telugu action entertainer, HIT: The Third Case.

CBFC mutes ‘prick’, ‘a**hole, ‘d***ks’ ‘b***h’ in Thunderbolts; enforces EXCESSIVE cuts in HIT: The Third Case

The Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) thankfully hasn't asked for any visual cuts in Thunderbolts. Hence, all the action scenes remain unscathed. However, they asked the studio to mute five abusive words. These five words are ‘a**’, ‘a**hole’, ‘d**ks’, ‘b***h’ and ‘prick’. The last word is not considered as an objectionable cuss term and hence, the muting of ‘prick’ is sure to raise eyebrows.

After these cuts were made, the studio was handed over the censor certificate on April 23. The length of Thunderbolts as mentioned on the censor certificate is 127 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 7 minutes. The film was passed with a U/A 13+ rating.

HIT: The Third Case, like Thunderbolts, also releases on May 1. With this film, the Examining Committee asked for both audio and visual cuts. The makers were asked to limit the use of 'f**k' and mute 'c*****a'.

The rest of the cuts were related to the violent scenes. The makers were asked to suitably modify the visuals of butchering of the neck; the visuals were reduced to a flash. The scenes of girl torture were also reduced to a flash. The pool of blood was covered with CG.

A gruesome scene in the film involves the neck being cut and close-up shots of amputated hands, legs and fingers. In this case, the CBFC reduced the gory visuals to flash, blood spilling effect was reduced by 50% and cut body parts were darkened. Moreover, in two scenes, the CBFC told the makers to modify the red colour of the blood to a dark shade to reduce impact; a first for any film probably. Lastly, the visuals of a child were modified and reduced. A disclaimer was added that the makers have used a CGI baby.

Once these changes were made, HIT: The Third Case was passed with an ‘A’ certificate on April 21. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 157.06 minutes. In other words, the Nani-Srinidhi Shetty starrer is 2 hours 37 minutes and 6 minutes long.

