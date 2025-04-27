Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform our esteemed readers that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has delayed Love & War from the March 2026 slot due to a delay in shooting. 2 days ago, we revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is looking at releasing the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer on August 14, 2026. Incidentally, a week ago, Kartik Aaryan’s newly launched project Naagzilla was announced for a release on the same day. And that’s not all. At the beginning of the year, Maddock Films had made an announcement that Bhediya 2, starring Varun Dhawan, would arrive in the same week.

However, it seems like Bhediya 2 won’t be able to make it in the said week as scheduled. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Bhediya 2 is getting delayed. The makers, that is, the team of Dinesh Vijan at Maddock Films, are already looking at other dates.”

The source continued, “Three big films coming on the same day would have caused a lot of issues in screen sharing. But with Bhediya 2 getting pushed, Love & War and Naagzilla can arrive on the same day. Both belong to diverse genres and are star-studded biggies. Hence, it will surely excite the audience and pull them to cinemas.”

The source also said, “Love & War’s release date is not yet locked. A final call will be taken soon. August 14 is definitely at the top of their wish list. As for Naagzilla, the makers feel the date is apt as their film deals with snakes. With Nag Panchami falling on August 17, they want to arrive on August 14.”

Bhediya 2 is not the only horror comedy that has been postponed. As per recent reports, the other film of Maddock Horror Comedy Cinematic Universe, Shakti Shalini, starring Kiara Advani, has also been pushed. It won’t be arriving on December 31, 2025.

Speaking of Naagzilla, it is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Dharma Productions.

