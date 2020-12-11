Akshay Kumar has been lately hitting it off the park. The superstar who manages to shoot almost 4-5 films per year, has been on a signing spree. While he finished work on Bell Bottom and is now wrapping up his portions for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, he also has Ram Setu and Rakshabandhan already announced. Apart from these films, he also has a period saga Prithviraj lined up immediately after. But that's not the only one we hear! Sources tell us that Akki has been approached to play King Suheldev in the official adaptation of Amish Tripathi's book on the legendary warrior.

Much like Tanhaji, Suheldev also happens to be an unsung hero forgotten in the pages of Indian history. Producer Ashwin Varde bought the rights to Amish's novel Legend Of Suheldev and is currently putting the entire project together. Ashwin who shares a friendly relationship with the superstar approached him to play the titular lead. Our source suggests, "Ashwin and Akshay had a closed door meeting recently where he bounced off the idea and his vision behind the project. Akshay has loved it and has already given his verbal nod to the period saga. The dates and other modalities need to be worked out now, before Akki signs on the dotted line. If Akshay steps in for the film as the hero, he will also co-produce it. While the initial plan was to get a Gen-Y star to step in for the role, Akshay has shown his interest in the project and his presence will only add more star power to it."

Ashwin and Akshay have previously teamed up on two films - Boss and The Shaukeens. Suheldev, the film, will chronicle the life of the semi-legendary Indian king hailing from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, who vanquished Mahmud of Ghazni’s army in Bahraich. Ashwin and the team wants to design a newer template for the war saga and make it one of the biggest films ever made in India. The trade source adds, "The idea is to make it a visual spectacle and shoot it on a grand scale. The mega budget extravaganza will also have some of the big international stunt directors coming on board to choreograph the action sequences. The film will be shot across India and major portions will be shot indoors."

