Two producers Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions (AGPPL) - have decided to join hands to bring together an inspiring human sports drama in the form of Toolsidas Junior.

While Gowariker and Kumar had previously partnered for the music of Swades and others, this will be their first joint film production. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor, and Varun BuddhaDev.

An Ashutosh Gowariker Productions & T-Series production, Toolsidas Junior is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker & Sunita Gowariker, is written & directed by Mridul.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.