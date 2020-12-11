Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.12.2020 | 11:23 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar join hands for sports drama Toolsidas Junior starring Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor among others

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Two producers Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions (AGPPL) - have decided to join hands to bring together an inspiring human sports drama in the form of Toolsidas Junior.

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar join hands for sports drama Toolsidas Junior starring Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor among others

While Gowariker and Kumar had previously partnered for the music of Swades and others, this will be their first joint film production. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor, and Varun BuddhaDev.

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar join hands for sports drama Toolsidas Junior starring Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor among others

An Ashutosh Gowariker Productions & T-Series production, Toolsidas Junior is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker & Sunita Gowariker, is written & directed by Mridul.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to star in Ashutosh Gowariker’s production Karram Kurram based on Lijjat Papad story

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

NBSA directs three news channels to air…

National award-winning director Amit Sharma…

Randeep Hooda plays drug lord battling…

T-Series puts R Madhavan and Khushali Kumar…

Pakistan government fix price of Dilip Kumar…

Dil Bechara, Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji, Sadak…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification