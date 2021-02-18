Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.02.2021 | 5:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Akanksha Puri will be seen romancing Randeep Hooda in her next

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akanksha Puri who was in the headlines for exiting the show Vighnaharta Ganesh with her former role as Maa Parvati has yet again hit it big with the news of her romancing Randeep Hooda in her next. As Akanksha’s been busy shooting for her upcoming projects, it did leave the fans confused as to what’s next for her. Turns out the big news is out as Akanksha finally spills the beans and has finally let the cat out of the bag. The actress has just confirmed her new web series which is soon to be revealed. Not only this, the diva will be seen romancing Randeep Hooda in her about to unveil web series.

Akanksha Puri will be seen romancing Randeep Hooda in her next

When asked about the same, Akanksha said, “Getting the project was a cake but getting to work with Randeep Hooda is surely a cherry on the cake I must say. What an incredible experience it was and what an honour too to work with such an ace, versatile and talented actor. I have been looking up to his performance and I mean I am truly blessed and grateful to have gotten to share the screen with him and I can’t wait for my fans to watch me in this web series as the role is not only far different from what they have witnessed but it’s far more exciting too so yes I feel blissful and happy.”

The shooting for the web series is almost at its last and the first look of the same will be released soon this year.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda shares a throwback video of him addressing Kangana Ranaut as ‘Rehana’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan to open a…

Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India team…

BREAKING: Salman Khan's Radhe - Your Most…

REVEALED: The basic PLOT of Ranbir Kapoor…

2.0: Did you know? Akshay Kumar REPLACED…

REVEALED: The Real Budget of the Rajinikanth…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification