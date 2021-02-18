Rakhi Sawant was questioned time and again about the authenticity of her marriage to her businessman husband Ritesh. Claiming that she has not met him in 2 years, Rakhi Sawant yesterday decided that she will break ties with him and end their marriage. In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, in order to gain immunity from the last eviction of the season, Rakhi Sawant was asked to tear the letter that she received from her husband Ritesh on Christmas.

While the actress was earlier in a dilemma, she said that there are a lot of emotions attached to this letter and he addresses her as ‘Jaan’. While the other contestants asked her not to tear the letter since she was emotionally attached to it, she said, “I love my husband and I got married with all my heart. I will be hurt after destroying it. But I also feel that what kind of a relationship I am in when I haven't met my husband for the last 2 years. I feel I have all the right to think about myself. If my husband would have helped me financially then I would have not come to Bigg Boss, tried again for my comeback, or would have been eager to earn money. But he did not help me, he did not pay my loans. I am still paying for money, he is only helping with insurance.”

She further went ahead and called the marriage jhol and revealed that her husband disclosed about his previous marriage and a kid after they tied the knot. She tore the letter after saying that Bigg Boss was more important for her and said that she does not want to destroy another woman’s life.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rakhi Sawant asked to tear her husband Ritesh’s letter, Nikki Tamboli offered Rs. 6 lakhs to quit the show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.