Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha shot for the climax song of Bhuj: The Pride Of India with 300 dancers!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India and have already completed shooting the first schedule in Hyderabad. The team has also recently shot of a song in Kutch over the past few days and it surely was an extravagant affair. The song begins with a Ganesh Aarti that will be played during a crucial point in the film. The aarti will be performed by Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn right before his character Squadron Leader Vijay Kumar Karnik leaves for his mission.

Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha shot for the climax song of Bhuj The Pride Of India with 300 dancers!

The song was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya who had brought in 300 dancers for the same that made it look visually stunning and extravagant. A source revealed that a huge set was erected for the shoot of the song and this song is where the Jawans, Air Force, and Border Security Forces have come together to pray for the success of Ajay’s mission.

The team will shoot for the climax of the film in Kathda village, Mandvi for the next two weeks. The movie is surely a special one for them since it re-tells the story of an important chapter of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn joins Sanjay Dutt for Bhuj: The Pride of India

More Pages: Bhuj - The Pride Of India Box Office Collection

