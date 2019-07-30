Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.07.2019 | 10:19 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Paresh Rawal to play Farhan Akhtar’s coach in Toofan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this year, it was announced that Farhan Akhtar will be seen playing the role of a boxer for the first time in his career. The movie is titled Toofan and Farhan has been training rigourously for his role in the film. He constantly keeps his fans updated on his progress through social media and they are in love with Farhan’s new and badass avatar.

Paresh Rawal to play Farhan Akhtar’s coach in Toofan

It has been very recently announced that Paresh Rawal has been roped in to play the role of Farhan’s coach in the movie and has been training with Farhan Akhtar for the past month. He was locked in for the role in April for the Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra directorial. This is the second time that Farhan will be collaborating with the director after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, where he portrayed the role of legendary, Milkha Singh.

Since Rakeysh wanted to keep the film as close to the sport as possible, Farhan will be seen boxing real boxers in the ring and has been training with Drew Neal, the former world kickboxing champion.

Also Read: TOOFAN MODE ON! Farhan Akhtar is creating a huge storm with his intense prep

More Pages: Toofan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

The Kapil Sharma Show: Did producer Salman…

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to come…

Rahul Bose - JW Marriott Case: Taxation…

Is the Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chaddha…

Karan Johar to launch Vijay Deverakonda in…

Esha Gupta sued for defamation by man she…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification