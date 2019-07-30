Paresh Rawal to play Farhan Akhtar’s coach in Toofan

Earlier this year, it was announced that Farhan Akhtar will be seen playing the role of a boxer for the first time in his career. The movie is titled Toofan and Farhan has been training rigourously for his role in the film. He constantly keeps his fans updated on his progress through social media and they are in love with Farhan’s new and badass avatar.

It has been very recently announced that Paresh Rawal has been roped in to play the role of Farhan’s coach in the movie and has been training with Farhan Akhtar for the past month. He was locked in for the role in April for the Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra directorial. This is the second time that Farhan will be collaborating with the director after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, where he portrayed the role of legendary, Milkha Singh.

Since Rakeysh wanted to keep the film as close to the sport as possible, Farhan will be seen boxing real boxers in the ring and has been training with Drew Neal, the former world kickboxing champion.

Also Read: TOOFAN MODE ON! Farhan Akhtar is creating a huge storm with his intense prep

More Pages: Toofan Box Office Collection