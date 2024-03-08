The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. It also has special appearances of Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh.

The highly anticipated film Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Shetty, is nearing completion as the team wrapped up filming some crucial action scenes. Recently, Shetty filmed an intense fight sequence on the streets of Byculla in Mumbai, turning the bustling area into a makeshift battlefield. With Devgn taking on a gang of villains, the scene required a significant crowd presence. To minimize disruptions, the unit opted to shoot at night, ensuring smooth filming without inconveniencing the residents.

Ajay Devgn shoots action sequence for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again in Byculla; Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty join Mumbai shoot: Report

According to a report in Mid-day, a source revealed, “Ajay, who reprises his role of Bajirao Singham, shot through the night. He was joined by Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty, both of whom play cops in the entertainer. After a part of the sequence was filmed, the shoot moved to Richardson & Cruddas Mill in the vicinity.”

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. It also has special appearances of Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. The makers plan to release the movie during the Independence Day 2024 weekend.

