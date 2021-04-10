Ajay Devgn's directorial venture MayDay went on floors in December. Despite the trying times, Devgn successfully managed to shoot major portions of the film. However, the actor-director is facing some serious challenges just ahead of the last leg of the film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Initially, the team was to head to Doha for a three day schedule towards the end of April. However, owing to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases, Devgn has decided to hold off the Doha schedule keeping the safety of his crew in mind.

MayDay narrates the story of a 2015 incident when a Doha-Kochi flight had a close shave due to poor visibility and had to be diverted to another airport in south India. Reportedly, the film has to be shot at various airports across India. But it was not possible due to the pandemic and Devgn instead built airport sets in Hyderabad to film the required portions. As per reports, for the final leg of the shoot, Devgn was to fly to Qatar with a small crew and shoot in a bio bubble. However, with rising cases, Devgn has decided to put it on hold.

