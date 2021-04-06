Bollywood Hungama

Ajay Devgn completes shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Leela Bhansali who had one day's shooting pending with Ajay Devgn when Covid played villain, has completed his stint with the actor. Ajay Devgn who has an extended guest appearance in Gangubai Kathiawadi couldn’t have hoped for a better bonding with his Hum…Dil De Chuke Sanam director.

A source from the set in Film City informs, “They last worked together in 1999 in Hum…Dil De Chuke Sanam. Since then they have been trying to come together again. But something or the other kept going wrong. They’re finally collaborating again and it seems like they never stopped working together.” Sources say, Bhansali is so pleased with Devgn’s presence that he has decided to extend Devgn’s role.

It should be noted here that Sanjay Bhansali had offered Bajirao Mastani to Ajay Devgn. But Devgn turned down the offer as he felt he was already doing something similar in Tanhaji. In Gangubai Kathiawadi, his role is only a guest appearance. But rest assured they will be working soon in a film where Devgn will have the central role.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

