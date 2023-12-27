News about Triptii Dimri’s casting opposite Kartik Aaryan in producer Mukesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui 3 came out yesterday. But when this writer asked Mukesh Bhatt about the casting closure his response was vehement. He said, “Rubbish! This is absolutely false. I have made it very clear that we are not casting until the script and the music are ready. But everyone wants to cash in on my popular Aashiqui franchise. This is unacceptable. I haven’t even met this lady.”

Mukesh Bhatt on Triptii Dimri’s casting in Aashiqui 3, “Rubbish! I haven’t even met this lady”

Mukesh Bhatt wants to make it clear once and for all that Aashiqui 3 is not happening until he is happy with the music. “The only name that has been finalized is Kartik Aaryan. Kartik and the music are the stars of Aashiqui 3. The rest will happen after we get the music in place, not before,” added the producer.

The first film in the Aashiqui franchise released in 1990 and it launched Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie became a runaway musical hit and the two debutants became household names. The second movie, Aashiqui 2, starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor and it released many years later in 2013. That film, which was directed by Mohit Suri, also became a musical hit. Aashiqui 3 will be helmed by Anurag Basu.

Also Read: Redefining Festive Elegance: Drawing Inspiration from Triptii Dimri, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, & Pooja Hegde for a Perfect Red Christmas Look

More Pages: Aashiqui 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.