Last Updated 31.03.2020 | 11:36 AM IST

Ajay Devgn clarifies rumours regarding Kajol and Nysa’s health after they were spotted at a hospital

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kajol and Nysa have recently returned from a trip to Singapore. The mother-daughter duo cut their trip down due to the Coronavirus outbreak and flew back home as soon as they could. Keeping up with the social distancing, the Devgn family has not stepped out since their return but were recently spotted exiting a hospital.

Ajay Devgn clarifies rumours regarding Kajol and Nysa’s health after they were spotted at a hospital

The fans were concerned about Nysa’s health and the messages started pouring in to check on her. However, it wasn’t what people thought and she had a minor cold and fever. She was rushed to the hospital as soon as Kajol found out about it to make sure things are okay. Ajay then took to his Twitter to share that both of them are doing fine and tweeted, “Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless????”

Take a look at his tweet.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn urges people to help administrators by staying at home

