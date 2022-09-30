Ajay Devgn graced the National Awards ceremony at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Friday and was presented with the honour for his performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Not too long ago, we reported that Ajay Devgn bagged the Best Actor award last year for his performance in one of the last releases before the pandemic Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a historical drama inspired by real-life events. The actor recently attended the prestigious 68th National Awards ceremony that was held in Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi amidst dignitaries and politicians. He was presented with the award and certificate by none other than our Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking of the National Awards, Ajay Devgn received the Best Actor & Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film, which is also directed by Ajay himself, featured the actor in the titular character with his real-life wife Kajol also playing his reel life wife and Saif Ali Khan playing the role of the antagonist. The actor’s performance was highly appreciated by audiences and critics alike and now he had gone to receive the prestigious National Award for the third time. He posted the video with a caption saying, “Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you ???? Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu @presidentofindia @official.anuragthakur.”

Referring to his third National Award, Ajay shared about this honor on social media and posted a video. In the video, he has also added photos from the other films he has received National Awards for. It includes his 1998 release Zakhm which also starred Pooja Bhatt and Sonali Bendre as well as yet another historical drama, The Legend of Bhagat Singh in 2002, which featured him in the titular character. The film retells the story of one of India’s most respected freedom fighters.

On the film front, Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of Drishyam 2, a sequel to his 2015 superhit thriller. The film features him alongside Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta and is a remake of the Malayalam film by the same name that released in 2021. The Hindi version is expected to hit the theatres on November 18.

