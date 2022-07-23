Back in 2020, we saw the release of the Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, which eventually went on to make a massive impact at the box office as it crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark. Following the release of the film, the COVID-19 pandemic sent nations into lockdown bringing filmmaking and screens to a halt. Now two years later, the film has won Ajay Devgn top honours. In fact, Devgn has been awarded the National Award for Best Actor for his role in Tanhaji.

Ajay Devgn and Suriya win the 68th National Film Awards for Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru

Ajay Devgn will be sharing his National Award win with Suriya who was also named as a winner for his performance in the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru which was released in 2020 as well. Interestingly, this will not be the first time Ajay was hounoured with the National Award. In fact, the actor had won the Best Actor award back in 1998 for his film Zakhm and later again in 2002 for his film The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Commenting on his momentous win, Ajay Devgn says, “I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.”

While Ajay Devgn who is currently a busy man with multiple projects has another reason to celebrate, Bollywood Hungama sends out its heartiest congratulations to the actor. On the work front, Ajay will be seen in Maidaan, Thank God, Drishyam 2, Cirkus, and Bholaa.

