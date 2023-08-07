Bomman, the tribal man who featured in the Oscar-winning documentary, The Elephant Whisperers, has backtracked on their allegations of exploitation against director Kartiki Gonasalves and Guneet Monga-led Sikhya Entertainment.

As per a report by India Today, in a video, Bomman claimed that he does not know who sent the legal notice against the filmmakers and that he does not have any evidence to support his claims. He said, “I did not say I would take back the case if my demands were met.”

He further added, “I don't know what happened there. I don't know who sent the legal notice or the advocate. I don't have any pieces of evidence. Kartiki spoke to me well and said that she'd help me.” When asked if he would go ahead with the case, he asserted, "What will I do with the case? They have promised to help me and given me this job."

For the unversed, the legal notice, obtained by PTI, stated that the couple was promised a proper house and an all-terrain multi-purpose vehicle and sufficient financial support as a one-time lump sum payment (without mentioning the amount) as compensation for their time, based on the income generated from the project.

Reacting to the same, the director and producer of the documentary stated, “The documentary has been celebrated by heads of state across India, and the Academy Award is a moment of national pride that has brought widespread recognition for the work of mahouts like Bomman and Bellie. All claims made are untrue. We have a deep respect for all of the contributors of this story, and remain driven by the desire to create positive change.”

