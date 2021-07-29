Actor Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj tied the knot on June 5, 2014. They welcomed their baby girl Nevaeh last year. The duo decided to have a small celebration of their child's one-year-old birthday on 28th July 2021. The actor is currently enjoying his fatherhood and spending a lot of time with his darling daughter Nevaeh. The couple feels really blessed to have Nevaeh as their daughter and are really excited to start their new journey as parents.

The actor says that he has learned to be patient around his daughter and feels proud when he sees his wife Nin going an extra mile to set things right for Nevaeh. The trio took off to spend quality time in the lap of nature on the occasion of Nevaeh's first birthday. Aftab and Nin feel that the world of social media is just a delusion and they will try to keep her away from it for a prolonged time.

The 43-year-old actor shares that becoming a father is a beautiful thing and he makes sure to do a lot of daddy duties like changing nappies, bathing her, playing with her, and just watching her grow beside him. The newbie parents want Nevaeh to experience the beauty of nature often so that she understands the universe she is in.

Aftab Shivdasani got recognition in Bollywood with movies like Mast, Awara Paagal Deewana, Hungama, Masti, Grand Masti, 1920: The Evil Returns, Koi Aap Sa, Footpath, and Kasoor.

