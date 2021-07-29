Bollywood Hungama

Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty moves Bombay High Court against defamatory media reports; seeks damages worth Rs. 25 crore

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Shilpa Shetty has moved Bombay High Court asking for an injunction against defamatory content on social media and websites. The actress cited several reports that are false and damaging to her and her family's reputation. Reportedly, Shilpa has demanded an unconditional apology from certain media houses, deleting all defamatory content and a compensation of Rs. 25 crore.

Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty moves Bombay High Court against defamatory media reports; seeks damages worth Rs. 25 crore

Shilpa in her application to the court stated that a mere statement of her involvement in the said crime and investigation without verifying details has damaged her reputation and character. The actor also stated that she is being painted as a woman who abandoned her husband during an on-going trial. She also said that she has been written off as a criminal in reports cited by her in the document to the court. She further said that said reports are incorrect, derogatory, false defamatory statements and have maligned her images in society causing irreparable damage.

In the application, Shilpa also stated that the defamatory article and videos published in her name have lowered her reputation in the eyes of the public including her fans, followers, brand endorsement companies, business associates, and peers who have now started believing the said articles. Shilpa said that it has also maligned the image of her family members including her minor children and elderly parents. She also claimed that it has cost her business and professional loss.

Shilpa said that her reputation is an essential part of her right to life under Article 21 of the constitution of India. Reportedly, the actor also suggested that certain sections of the media must be permanently restrained from publishing false content about her and the damages caused to her by these articles can never be compensated by money.

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra controversy: As rumours of her imminent arrest gather momentum, Shilpa Shetty worried about her children

