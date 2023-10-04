Nikkhil Advani’s mother-in-law Sumitra Gupta passed away earlier in the day. Because of this, the press screening of his upcoming web series Mumbai Diaries: Season 2, which was supposed to happen today, stands cancelled.

A press statement from Advani said, “Our deepest condolences go to Nikkhil Advani and his family for the sad demise of his mother-in-law Smt. Sumitra Gupta earlier today. As a mark of respect, the Mumbai Diaries preview screening that was scheduled for October 4th stands cancelled. Our best wishes are with our incredible cast, crew and all our partners for the successful launch of the show on October 6th on Amazon Prime Video.”

Created by Nikkhil Advani, the second season of Mumbai Diaries stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey and Mrunmayee Deshpande. This season revolved around the backdrop of the 2005 Mumbai floods. The first season dealt with the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai.

