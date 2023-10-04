comscore
Last Updated 04.10.2023 | 2:08 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Nikkhil Advani cancels preview screening of Mumbai Diaries Season 2 following death of mother-in-law

Nikkhil Advani's mother-in-law breathed her last earlier in the day.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Nikkhil Advani’s mother-in-law Sumitra Gupta passed away earlier in the day. Because of this, the press screening of his upcoming web series Mumbai Diaries: Season 2, which was supposed to happen today, stands cancelled.

A press statement from Advani said, “Our deepest condolences go to Nikkhil Advani and his family for the sad demise of his mother-in-law Smt. Sumitra Gupta earlier today. As a mark of respect, the Mumbai Diaries preview screening that was scheduled for October 4th stands cancelled. Our best wishes are with our incredible cast, crew and all our partners for the successful launch of the show on October 6th on Amazon Prime Video.”

Created by Nikkhil Advani, the second season of Mumbai Diaries stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey and Mrunmayee Deshpande. This season revolved around the backdrop of the 2005 Mumbai floods. The first season dealt with the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

