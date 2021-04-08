Pandemic hit a pause button for the world last year. Owing to this, even basic activities became a challenge to accomplish, but Aditya Roy Kapur didn't let the coronavirus hamper his intense workout regime for his next action film, OM - The Battle Within.

The film will feature the handsome actor in a fierce, never-seen-before avatar. Performing some deadly high octane action sequences in the film, Aditya is leaving no stones unturned to achieve the deadly ripped avatar required for his character.

According to a source, Aditya Roy Kapur has now set up a gym in his house as well as in his farmhouse to not miss his workout sessions. Confirming the same, the source revealed, "Aditya is working really hard to get the desired look for his character in OM - The Battle Within. Being a thorough professional, he realized that there was no way he could achieve the look required for OM if he didn’t take matters into his own hands So he has now set up a special gym at his house as well as his farmhouse."

Currently residing in his Mumbai home, the actor has not been stepping out due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the new gym in his residence has now made working out much more easier and fun for the star. For the unversed, Aditya has even undergone martial arts and weapons training for the deadly climax of the film.

OM - The Battle Within is directed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan, and Zee Studios.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.