Actor Nagma is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. She took to her social media handle to inform about the same and said that she is under home quarantine.

Nagma had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination on April 2. “Had taken my first dose of vaccine a few days ago. Tested for Covid-19, my test has come positive so quarantined myself at home. All please take care and take necessary precautions. Even after taking the first dose of the vaccine do not get complacent in any way manner. Stay safe," wrote Nagma.

Nagma, who is currently in Mumbai, had tweeted about taking the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine a couple of days ago. "Have taken my first dose of #CovidVaccine Yesterday in Mumbai running temperature, having headache cold and cough , eyes r burning at the moment hope all is well and it ends soon have been advised by the dr to stay at home for two days under observation," she had tweeted.

The past month saw a massive hike in the COVID-19 cases. Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, and Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif and others have also tested positive in this second wave of COVID-19.

