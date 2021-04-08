Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.04.2021 | 1:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Nagma tests positive for COVID-19 days after taking first dose of vaccine

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Nagma is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. She took to her social media handle to inform about the same and said that she is under home quarantine.

Nagma tests positive for COVID-19 days after taking first dose of vaccine

Nagma had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination on April 2. “Had taken my first dose of vaccine a few days ago. Tested for Covid-19, my test has come positive so quarantined myself at home. All please take care and take necessary precautions. Even after taking the first dose of the vaccine do not get complacent in any way manner. Stay safe," wrote Nagma.


Nagma, who is currently in Mumbai, had tweeted about taking the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine a couple of days ago. "Have taken my first dose of #CovidVaccine Yesterday in Mumbai running temperature, having headache cold and cough , eyes r burning at the moment hope all is well and it ends soon have been advised by the dr to stay at home for two days under observation," she had tweeted.

The past month saw a massive hike in the COVID-19 cases. Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, and Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif and others have also tested positive in this second wave of COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Nagma asks why Kangana Ranaut has not been summoned by NCB when she has admitted to having drugs

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING! Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to…

Ekta Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali,…

Alia Bhatt to sing in the Hindi version of…

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to get an English…

EXCLUSIVE: Sooryavanshi and '83's release…

Divyenndu Sharma and Gajraj Rao to star in a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification