Former actress Sana Khan has embraced motherhood as she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. Making the announcement on social media, Sana shared a heartwarming post that exuded joy and happiness.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Sana wrote, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours. #sanakhan #anassaiyad #alhamdullilah #proudparents.”

Earlier in March 2023, Sana had confirmed her pregnancy news in an interview. She had said, “I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs). But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it.”

In a recent media interaction, expectant mother Sana Khan opened up about her anticipation and excitement as she prepared to embark on the journey of motherhood. Speaking to a paparazzi account, the actress had candidly expressed her feelings and revealed her slight nervousness about the upcoming chapter in her life. She had said “I have a responsibility to bring up a new life. Kids are a kind of possession from Allah and they need to be taken care of. I try to do everything which is for the betterment of the baby. Yeah, so, I am in my last few weeks, so obviously I am happy, excited, scared. I experience every emotion that a new mom should have. I can’t wait to see my baby to be very honest. But yes, Inshallah, let’s see how it goes.”

After bidding farewell to her successful acting career, Sana tied the knot with Anas, a businessman from Gujarat. On April 16, 2023, Sana was captured by paparazzi, proudly displaying her baby bump for the first time. In March 2023, Sana and Anas delighted their fans by sharing the news of their impending parenthood during an interview.

