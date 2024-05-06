On May 5, Karan Johar took to Instagram to express his disappointment.

Karan Johar slams comedian for mimicking him in poor taste: “When your own industry can disrespect…”

Bollywood director Karan Johar slammed a comedian's recent impersonation of him, calling it "poor taste." Johar, known for directing films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, took to social media on Sunday to express his disappointment. While he refrained from naming the comedian, Johar criticized the industry's tendency for self-deprecating humour, suggesting it undermines its members.

On May 5, Karan Johar took to Instagram to express his disappointment. He wrote, “I was sitting and watching television with my mom... and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel . a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste…”

Explaining his sentiments further, he said, “I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in... this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has an array of productions in the pipeline including Mr & Mrs Mahi, Kill, and Jigra to name a few.

