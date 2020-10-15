Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 15.10.2020 | 7:56 PM IST

Aditya Narayan opens up about his financial crunch, says he has only Rs. 18,000 left in his bank account

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Shweta Agarwal this year but has been going through a major financial crisis. The singer-TV host had taken a 6-months long sabbatical from hosting to focus on his singing but eventually returned to host Indian Idol. He recently spoke to another portal about how he did not plan to stay unemployed for an entire year and the current financial issue that he is facing.

Aditya Narayan said that he had to withdraw all the money that he put in mutual funds and has completely depleted his savings during the lockdown. If he does not get work by the end of October, he hinted that he will have to start selling his possessions. Aditya Narayan admitted to having about Rs. 18 thousand left in his bank account and will have to resort to selling his bike if he runs out of that money as well.

He further said that people might start dying of hunger if the lockdown continues.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal to tie the knot by the end of 2020

