Fox Star Studios shutting down? No truth to this rumour

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the coronavirus affecting markets and industries the world over a number of filmmakers and production houses have sought out newer markets. But, despite film production continuing, rumours of production houses shutting down abound. Now the latest rumour doing the rounds is that of Fox Star Studios pulling down its shutters on film production. In fact, the rumours claim that post Disney acquiring Fox Star Studios the mega production house has been shackled, and with the compounded effect of the coronavirus, Fox has now decided on shutting down. However, trade sources in the know; deny this rumour claiming that the production house is far from shutting down.

Fox Star Studios shutting down No truth to this rumour

Contrary to the rumours doing the rounds, we have learnt from sources close to the development that it’s far from truth, and instead the studio is aggressively looking to create more stories and make films in Bollywood, post the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb. If that wasn’t all, it is also learnt that top filmmakers with blockbuster track record are in active talks with Fox Star Studios for future ventures. In fact, a well-placed industry source informs us that in the near future Fox Star Studios will be making a pretty big announcement that will eventually lay such rumours to rest.

Currently though, Fox Star Studios is busy with the star studded Ayan Mukherji directorial Brahmastra, which is a massive trilogy. While the first part of the Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt starrer is slated to release next year, the other two parts of the franchise are already being planned and scheduled subsequently.

