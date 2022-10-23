Navya Naveli Nanda may have loved to stay away from films, but that doesn’t mean that the star kid decided to stay away from entertainment altogether. She has recently kicked off a podcast What The Hell Navya which features the three generations of Bachchan ladies which includes Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan. From professional to personal, the three ladies discuss a wide range of topics and during the recent podcast, Jaya had a strong opinion on entertainment media and how much she hates it.

Jaya Bachchan shows strong feelings towards mediapersons; says, “I’m disgusted with such people”

During the podcast, Jaya Bachchan expressed her displeasure towards media and its coverage stating that they sell products by interfering with people’s private spaces. She said, "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai?’ (Don't you feel ashamed)."

Furthermore, she said, "I feel very strongly and it's not that it's today, I felt it from day one. I don't mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She's a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she's not looking nice, because it's a visual media, don't mind. But the rest I do mind. Because people who see they see it for a second and then move on. They're onto something else."

Earlier this week, netizens slammed Jaya Bachchan after she said to one of the cameramen from the paparazzi team, ‘hope you fall’. While covering her and Navya’s entrance at the Lakme Fashion Week, one of the media personnel tumbled and the actress said, “serves you right”. Her attitude garnered a massive negative reaction from social media users, who trolled her for being a snob and being insensitive to the cameramen.

