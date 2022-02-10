American filmmaker Zack Snyder’s upcoming directorial at Netflix will have Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona and Ray Fisher as lead stars in the epic sci-fi fantasy feature, Rebel Moon.

Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi and Sky Yang have joined for parts in the feature. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sofia Boutella is leading the ensemble in the story of a peaceful colony on in the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Belisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

The character details are about as easy to find as an honest galactic mercenary, but reports say Hounsou is playing a character named General Titus (good/bad guy status unknown), Bae is a nemesis who is proficient with a sword, while Fisher is a resistance fighter named Blood Axe.

Zack Snyder co-wrote the script with Army of the Dead co-screenwriter Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, who co-wrote 300, Snyder’s adaptation of the Frank Miller comic. Snyder and Johnstad are receiving story-by credit. Snyder is also producing with his producing partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller via the trio’s The Stone Quarry production banner.

On the work front, Charlie Hunnam was one of the stars of FX’s The Sons of Anarchy who’s also appeared in movies such as Pacific Rim and King Arthur. He is currently filming Shantaram, a crime drama for Apple.

Djimon Hounsou is coming off a turn in 20th Century Studios’ December feature A King’s Man. He counts A Quiet Place II, Charlie’s Angels and Captain Marvel as recent credits.

Bae Doona is a South Korean actress known stateside for her frequent work with the Wachowskis. She appeared in the siblings’ Netflix series Sense8 and features Jupiter Ascending and Cloud Atlas. She most recently starred in Korean series The Silent Sea.

Rebel Moon reteams Ray Fisher with Zack Snyder, with whom he infamously worked on 2017’s Justice League and Snyder’s 2021 redo for HBO Max, playing DC hero Cyborg. He was recently seen in the ABC civil rights drama Women of the Movement.

Rebel Moon has a rather long production shoot, from April to November, and that is due to the project ambitiously being a two-part movie.

