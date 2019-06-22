These actresses have been roped in for Sanjay Gupta’s multi-starrer, Mumbai Saga!

Sanjay Gupta recently announced his upcoming multi-starrer, Mumbai Saga. The movie has an extensive star cast and now, they have locked in on the female stars of the film. Fan and Mirzapur fame Supriya Pilgaonkar and also Pooja Hegde will be the leading ladies of this mafia drama. The movie will revolve around the 80s-90s where it will portray the journey of Bombay becoming Mumbai.

The movie stars Emraan Hashmi, who will star opposite Shriya and John Abraham who will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde. The makers have roped in Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Suniel Shetty, and Pratiek Babbar. The movie is also being produced under Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series banner. The fans have expressed a lot of excitement for the same as they will get to see Emraan and John share the screen space in a mafia based genre for the first time.

Mumbai Saga is likely to release in 2020, but the exact date has not been revealed yet.

