Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2019 | 8:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

These actresses have been roped in for Sanjay Gupta’s multi-starrer Mumbai Saga!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Gupta recently announced his upcoming multi-starrer, Mumbai Saga. The movie has an extensive star cast and now, they have locked in on the female stars of the film. Fan and Mirzapur fame Supriya Pilgaonkar and also Pooja Hegde will be the leading ladies of this mafia drama. The movie will revolve around the 80s-90s where it will portray the journey of Bombay becoming Mumbai.

These actresses have been roped in for Sanjay Gupta’s multi-starrer, Mumbai Saga!

The movie stars Emraan Hashmi, who will star opposite Shriya and John Abraham who will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde. The makers have roped in Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Suniel Shetty, and Pratiek Babbar. The movie is also being produced under Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series banner. The fans have expressed a lot of excitement for the same as they will get to see Emraan and John share the screen space in a mafia based genre for the first time.

Mumbai Saga is likely to release in 2020, but the exact date has not been revealed yet.

Also Read: Sanjay Gupta’s directorial Mumbai Saga to be produced by Bhushan Kumar

More Pages: Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan gives a 14 minute take in…

John Abraham back on the sets of Pagalpanti…

Tahira Kashyap apologises after getting…

“Tera Bann Jaunga is a feeling everyone has…

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani…

EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana to have…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification