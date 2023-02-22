comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar reacts to reports that her alleged affair with cricketer Shoaib Malik amid divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Ayesha, a model-actress, has been mired in controversy as it is alleged that her closeness with Malik has reportedly led to a rift between Mirza and Malik.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has broken her silence over the reports claiming her alleged affair with former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who is married to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Ayesha, a model-actress, has been mired in controversy as it is alleged that her closeness with Malik has reportedly led to a rift between Mirza and Malik.

Recently, on the chat show hosted by former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, Ayesha said, “I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. Everyone knows me and that goes without saying.” The actress also claimed that after the steamy photoshoot of Malik and Omar went viral, the rumours were spread by Indian media which was later picked up by Pakistani media.

 

A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

Previously, the actress had addressed the alleged affair. Responding to a comment on her Instagram when someone asked she was planning to get married to Shoaib Malika, she said, “Jee nahin. Bilkul nahin. Un kee shaadi hoe we hai aur who apni biwi ke sath bohot khush hai. Mein dono @realshoaibmalik aur @mirzasania kee bohot respect karti hoon. Shoaib aur mai achae dost aur ek doosrey ke kherkhwa hain. Bohot respect kartay hain. Aisey rishtey bhee hotay hain duniya mein logon kay. (Not at all, he’s happily married. I respect both of them a lot. Shoaib and I are friends and care for each other. Relationships like this also exist in the world.)”

Amid the alleged divorce rumours, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been hosting a talk show called The Mirza Malik Show wherein popular Pakistani celebrities appear as guests.

ALSO READ: Sania Mirza receives heartfelt messages from Dia Miriza, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh as she bids adieu to her Grand Slam career

