Actor Himansh Kohli tests positive for COVID-19; tells people to not take it lightly

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli has tested positive for COVID-19 days after his family members tested positive. On Friday, Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share the news.

Actor Himansh Kohli tests positive for COVID-19; tells people to not take it lightly 

In his post, he revealed that while taking care of his parents and sister, he started showing symptoms of the virus. “By god’s grace and your prayers, my family has started showing signs of recovery and is getting better at a good speed. A lot of times, we think we have the best immunity, nothing can happen to us, we are a fighter, etc. and we think we are taking all precautions at a pro-level. While looking after my parents and sister, I started showing symptoms too and when I got checked for Covid-19 yesterday, I tested positive,” he wrote. 

"I don’t want to scare you all since the recovery rate is extremely high. But, all I want to tell everyone is that everybody reacts to this virus in a different way. In fact, all 4 of us in the family have visibly different symptoms and effects caused due to the virus. So, don’t take it lightly and do everything in your power to safeguard yourself from it. I pray that it never reaches anyone of you, but, please be prepared, cause it can come from anywhere, and at anytime," he added. 


On the work front, Himansh Kohli last starred in Ranchi Diaries with Taaha Shah and Dil Jo Na Keh Saka opposite Priya Banerjee.

