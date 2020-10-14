Actor Faraaz Khan is currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital. He was rushed to the hospital on October 8 following a chest infection. Faraaz Khan's brother Fahmaan Khan who is also an actor has asked for financial help and has started a fundraising platform. In the fundraiser plea, Fahmaan wrote that his brother is also diagnosed with brain infection and they need Rs 25 lakh for treatment.

Actress Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and revealed that she is donating to the fund and requested everyone to help out. Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well," tweeted Pooja Bhatt.

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. ????https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020



Talking to a web portal, Fahmaan said that his brother has been on the ventilator from the past five days and as per doctors he has a 50% chance of survival.

On the fundraising platforms Fahmaan also mentioned Faraaz ended his association with films years ago and he has a simple job as his source of earning and so Rs 25 lakhs is a big amount for the family. "However, his vitals have been fluctuating and he is still unconscious in the ICU. The doctors are trying their best to get him out of danger but that will require another 7-10 days of critical care. This will cost us around ₹ 25 lakhs. It has been years since Faraaz has worked in films. And 25 lakhs is a huge amount to be arranged. We have a simple life and earn our living with our job and enjoy spending the weekends with our family," read his note.

Faraaz Khan has starred in films such as Fareb, Prithvi, Dulhan Banoo Main Teri and TV shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and Raat Hone Ko Hai.

