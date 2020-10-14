Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti deletes her social media accounts four months after his demise

October 14 marks four months of Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise and his family had been fighting tooth to nail to get justice for him. Shweta Singh Kirti played an important role in the fight as she kept updating Sushant’s fans of the various billboards and hoardings put up across the globe in honour of him. She has also led various movements under the hashtag #Justice4SSR.

Now, that the AIIMS has confirmed that his death was indeed a suicide case, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had demanded a new team from AIIMS to be set up as the previous one’s reports were inconclusive. As per the reports, Shweta Singh Kirti has deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts today as Sushant’s demise marks four months.

She had a verified account on Instagram and had been sharing multiple throwback pictures of Sushant to reminisce the good old days.

