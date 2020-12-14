Abhishek Bachchan has done 8 films with his beautiful wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and he’s looking forward to his 9th film with her. That was going to be Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun. But that was not meant to be.

Says Abhishek, “I don’t know what’s happening with that project. I had a wonderful time working with Anurag Kashyap in Manmarziyaan. I am really proud of that film. I am looking forward to working with him again.”

As for working with his wife, Abhishek says, “It is always a pleasure working with her. She’s my favourite co-star and she inspires me to do my best whenever we work together. We’ve done some really rewarding work together. I am sure we will be cast together again really soon.”

