Last Updated 03.05.2019 | 8:11 PM IST

Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan to star in Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have wrapped up their film, Saand Ki Aankh. The two stars are coming together to tell real-life stories of two sisters in the film which will be co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. The story will be based on the medal-winning world’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Now, it seems like the film will also see Aamir Khan‘s sister Nikhat Khan in the film.

As per reports, Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan, will be making her way to the films with Saand Ki Aankh. Though the film has many characters, she plays a pivotal role in the film. Not just that, she will reportedly essay the role of a maharani in the film and has a full-fledged role. She will be making her debut in films with this role and will be in some important sequences.

Saand Ki Aankh, co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar Hira, will tell the story about the world’s oldest female sharpshooters— Chandro Tomar, 86, and her sister-in-law, Prakashi, 81 from the Johri village of western Uttar Pradesh. Chandra is popularly known as Shooter Dadi and Prakashi as Revolver.

ALSO READ: Makers of Saand Ki Aankh respond to trolls about Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar playing 60 plus shooters in their film, claim that senior actresses rejected the film

More Pages: Saand Ki Aankh Box Office Collection

