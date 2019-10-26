Bollywood Hungama

Aamir Khan’s mother to give the first clap for Lal Singh Chaddha

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nearly seven months after announcing the film Lal Singh Chaddha, actor Aamir Khan is all set to take the film on floors. It was initially reported that the first schedule of the film will be shot in Punjab. However, according to recent reports, the first schedule will take place in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan’s mother to give the first clap for Lal Singh Chaddha

Reportedly, Aamir Khan has requested mother Zeenat Hussain to give the first clap for his passion project. As per reports, the film will go on floors on October 31 at Yash Raj Film Studio in Andheri. It is the first time in Aamir Khan’s career that his mother will give the clap.

Lal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film will see Khan’s character witness the various historic moments of India over four decades. Reportedly, the first schedule that will last for 15 days will focus on Mumbai’s history. Post that the team will head to North India including Delhi and Punjab.

Aamir Khan will be sporting different looks for the film. The actor had to lose 20 kilos and grow a beard for his Sardar act. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha will go into the Babri Masjid episode

