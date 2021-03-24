Bollywood Hungama

Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The number of Coronavirus cases in the country has been at a peak. While people are maintaining precautions and following the protocols, it is difficult to know who will contract the virus next. After Kartik Aaryan tested positive for COVID-19, Aamir Khan has been reported to test positive as well. The actor had recently quit social media a day after his birthday because he wasn’t very active there.

Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Currently, home quarantined, Aamir Khan’s spokesperson has confirmed the news. He said, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Here's wishing Aamir Khan a speedy recovery.

Also Read: VIDEO: Aamir Khan opens up on quitting social media

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

