Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.03.2021 | 11:59 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Sanjay Dutt gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, shares picture 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Celebrities are now getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. With the new announcement, from April onwards, people above 45 will also be eligible to get their shots. Actors Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Sharmila Tagore have already received their first dose of vaccination, respectively. Now, Sanjay Dutt has confirmed getting one too.

Sanjay Dutt gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, shares picture 

Sharing a picture on Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt revealed, "Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind!"

Last year in August, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer. Following that, he took a break from work for medical treatment. In October 2020, he informed that he was getting better. In November, the actor resumed work!

Other Indian film celebrities who recently got vaccinated were Mohanlal, Paresh Rawal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johny Lever.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will next star in KGF: Chapter 2 and Shamshera.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt reveals his new look; calls his hairstylist a genius

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kiara Advani and Anees Bazmee test negative…

Rana Daggubati starrer Haathi Mere Saathi's…

Elaichi Universe expands: After Shah Rukh…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests Covid negative,…

Tabu to undergo a COVID-19 test after Kartik…

SCOOP: Salman Khan’s Radhe - Your Most…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification