Aamir Khan talks about the delay in the release of Laal Singh Chaddha; reveals a dialogue from the film

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Aamir Khan celebrates his 57th birthday today. The actor started his day with a cake cutting ceremony with the media in Mumbai. After the celebration, he spoke to the media about his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film which was earlier scheduled to release on April 14 was further delayed to August 11. The film is the official adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

“I think now we will get the time to finish our film the way we had intended to, now that it’s coming out on August 11. We are trying to make a good film," said the actor at his birthday event on Monday morning.

Aamir said that the production of the film was hit by the pandemic and it led to the film being pushed several times. “We hadn’t expected it or faced this before. We all were trying to deal with it. Laal Singh Chaddha happened during that time. We have done our best. In a creative work, you work with all your emotions with your team,” he said.

"When that is interrupted, right when you’re ready to go with all your emotions, it’s very difficult. Not just us, everyone in filmmaking had to pause that process, hold their emotions. That was difficult but we tried to do our best in that," he added.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview before his birthday, Aamir also shared a dialogue from his much awaited film- “Dil changa te sab changa”.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan speaks about his daughter Ira Khan’s mental health struggles – “She is fighting it very strongly”

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

