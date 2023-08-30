comscore
Aamir Khan Productions to collaborate with Sony Pictures for his return; to make an announcement on August 31?

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released in 2022.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to return to acting after a long break. Readers may recall that recently it was reported that Aamir Khan is all set to make a return in a film by his own banner Aamir Khan Productions. Now, as per the latest buzz, it is speculated that the actor will star in the lead role in an upcoming film produced by Sony Pictures.

Aamir Khan Productions to collaborate with Sony Pictures for his return; to make an announcement on August 31?

The makers are expected to make an official announcement of the same tomorrow, that is August 31.

For the unversed, the upcoming project is said to be produced by his own banner Aamir Khan Productions. The actor has locked the Christmas period, December 20, 2024, as the release date of the film. However, the director and other details are kept under wraps. The news was shared by the veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter page on August 29.

This is a major development for Aamir Khan fans, who have been eagerly waiting for his next film. The actor has been on a hiatus from acting since the release of his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, in 2022.

The film failed to perform well at the box office, but Aamir Khan is still one of the most popular actors in India. His upcoming film with Sony Pictures is sure to be a major event.

