Actor Aamir Khan is all set to team up with superstar Rajinikanth after three decades in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-anticipated film, Coolie. This collaboration has generated significant excitement in the industry and among fans, marking a reunion of the two actors after their last appearance together in the 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank.

Aamir Khan's Special Cameo in Coolie?

For months, rumours were swirling about the possibility of Aamir Khan making a special appearance in Coolie. Now, a report by Deccan Herald stated that the actor will indeed be part of the project, adding his unique touch to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action-packed Tamil thriller.

A source close to the production revealed, “Yes, Aamir Khan has signed the contract. His role is brief yet impactful, and this addition has brought renewed energy to the team, taking the film to the next level.” The cameo, although short, is expected to create a lasting impression, similar to Aamir's past roles.

On-Screen Magic: Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth Together

Fans are particularly excited about seeing Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth share the screen once again. The last time the two actors worked together was nearly 30 years ago, and their reunion in Coolie promises to deliver memorable moments. The source added, “His role will be very short yet powerful, just like in Lokesh's previous films. Theatres are going to erupt with whistles and cheers when Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth’s scenes hit the big screen.”

The shooting of Coolie is primarily scheduled to take place in Vizag. However, the location may be shifted to Chennai depending on Rajinikanth’s health. “If necessary, a set will be built in Chennai, where Aamir and Rajini’s scenes will be filmed,” the source mentioned. Despite these possible changes, production is moving ahead as planned.

The Stellar Cast of Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is being produced by Sun Pictures and stars Rajinikanth in the titular role. The ensemble cast includes well-known names such as Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj, among others. With Rajinikanth leading and Aamir Khan making a cameo, the film is set to be one of the most talked-about projects of the year.

