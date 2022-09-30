The National Awards are presented to the winners on September 30 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. For the unversed, the 68th National Film Awards winners were revealed earlier on July 22 this year. While Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji shared the National Award for Best Actor, The Best Actress Award went to Aparna Balamurali for her performance in Soorarai Pottru.
68th National Film Award: From Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru to Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji; here’s a complete list of winners for this year
On the other hand, Asha Parekh was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020. Upon receiving the award, she said, “It’s a huge honour to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just a day before my 80th birthday. This is the best honour I could get from the government of India.” Take a look at the winners' list for the 68th National Film Awards winners.
Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 awarded to #AshaParekh for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema.#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/NO5Vfu75ah
— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 30, 2022
Best Feature Film:
Soorarai Pottru
Best Director: Sachidanandan KR for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment:
Tanhaji
Best Actor:
Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji
Best Actress:
Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru
Best Supporting Actor:
Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Supporting Actress:
Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli for Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum
Best Action Direction Award:
AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Choreography:
Natyam (Telugu)
Best Lyrics:
Manoj Muntashir for Saina (Hindi)
Best Male Playback Singer:
Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak
Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Music Direction:
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman
Best film on Social Issues:
Justice Delayed but Delivered & Three Sisters
Best Choreography:
Natyam
Best Cinematography:
Avijatrik
Best Audiography:
Dollu, Mi Vasantrao, and Malik
Best Costume Design:
Tanhaji
Best Production Design:
Kappela
Best Editing:
Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Make-up:
Natyam
Best Screenplay:
Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara, and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin
Best Stunt Choreography:
Ayyappanum Koshiyum
SPECIAL JURY AWARD
Best Feature Film in Hindi:
Toolsidas Junior
Best Feature Film in Kannada:
Dollu
Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Feature Film in Telugu:
Colour Photo
Best Feature Film in Haryanvi:
Dada Lakhmi
Best Feature Film in Dimasa:
Samkhor
Best Feature Film in Tulu:
Jeetige
NON-FEATURE FILMS
Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi
Best Direction:
Oh That’s Bhanu, RV Ramani
Best Music Direction:
1232 kms – Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj
Best Cinematography:
Sabdikunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen
Best Audiography:
Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore
Best Editing:
Borderlands, Anadi Athaley
Best Narration Voiceover:
Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan
Best On-Location Sound:
Jadui Jangal, Sandeep Bhati, and Pradeep Lekhwar
Best Book on Cinema:
The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai
Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention):
MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan, and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo
Best Film Critic:
No winner this year.
Most Film Friendly State:
Madhya Pradesh
FEATURE FILMS
Best Hindi Film:
Toolsidas Junior
Best Malayalam Film:
Thinkalazcha Nishchayam
Best Telugu Film:
Colour Photo
Best Bengali Film:
Avijatrik
Best Assamese Film:
Bridge
Best Tulu Film:
Jeetige
Best Tamil Film:
Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum
Best Marathi Film:
Gostha Eka Paithanichi
Best Kannada Film:
Dollu
Best Dimasa Film:
Semkhor
Best Haryanvi Film:
Dada Lakhmi
