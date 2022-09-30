The 68th National Film Awards will be distributed by the President of India on September 30.

The National Awards are presented to the winners on September 30 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. For the unversed, the 68th National Film Awards winners were revealed earlier on July 22 this year. While Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji shared the National Award for Best Actor, The Best Actress Award went to Aparna Balamurali for her performance in Soorarai Pottru.

68th National Film Award: From Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru to Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji; here’s a complete list of winners for this year

On the other hand, Asha Parekh was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020. Upon receiving the award, she said, “It’s a huge honour to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just a day before my 80th birthday. This is the best honour I could get from the government of India.” Take a look at the winners' list for the 68th National Film Awards winners.

#68thNationalFilmAward | Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 awarded to #AshaParekh for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema.#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/NO5Vfu75ah — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 30, 2022

Best Feature Film:

Soorarai Pottru

Best Director: Sachidanandan KR for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment:

Tanhaji

Best Actor:

Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Actress:

Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru

Best Supporting Actor:

Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress:

Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli for Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum

Best Action Direction Award:

AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography:

Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics:

Manoj Muntashir for Saina (Hindi)

Best Male Playback Singer:

Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Music Direction:

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman

Best film on Social Issues:

Justice Delayed but Delivered & Three Sisters

Best Choreography:

Natyam

Best Cinematography:

Avijatrik

Best Audiography:

Dollu, Mi Vasantrao, and Malik

Best Costume Design:

Tanhaji

Best Production Design:

Kappela

Best Editing:

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Make-up:

Natyam

Best Screenplay:

Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara, and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin

Best Stunt Choreography:

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

Best Feature Film in Hindi:

Toolsidas Junior

Best Feature Film in Kannada:

Dollu

Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Feature Film in Telugu:

Colour Photo

Best Feature Film in Haryanvi:

Dada Lakhmi

Best Feature Film in Dimasa:

Samkhor

Best Feature Film in Tulu:

Jeetige

NON-FEATURE FILMS

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

Best Direction:

Oh That’s Bhanu, RV Ramani

Best Music Direction:

1232 kms – Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Best Cinematography:

Sabdikunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen

Best Audiography:

Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore

Best Editing:

Borderlands, Anadi Athaley

Best Narration Voiceover:

Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan

Best On-Location Sound:

Jadui Jangal, Sandeep Bhati, and Pradeep Lekhwar

Best Book on Cinema:

The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai

Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention):

MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan, and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo

Best Film Critic:

No winner this year.

Most Film Friendly State:

Madhya Pradesh

FEATURE FILMS

Best Hindi Film:

Toolsidas Junior

Best Malayalam Film:

Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

Best Telugu Film:

Colour Photo

Best Bengali Film:

Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film:

Bridge

Best Tulu Film:

Jeetige

Best Tamil Film:

Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Marathi Film:

Gostha Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film:

Dollu

Best Dimasa Film:

Semkhor

Best Haryanvi Film:

Dada Lakhmi

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Suriya win the 68th National Film Awards for Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.