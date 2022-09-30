comscore

68th National Film Award: From Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru to Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji; here’s a complete list of winners for this year

Bollywood News

The 68th National Film Awards will be distributed by the President of India on September 30. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The National Awards are presented to the winners on September 30 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. For the unversed, the 68th National Film Awards winners were revealed earlier on July 22 this year. While Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji shared the National Award for Best Actor, The Best Actress Award went to Aparna Balamurali for her performance in Soorarai Pottru

68th National Film Award: From Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru to Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji; here's a complete list of winners for this year

68th National Film Award: From Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru to Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji; here’s a complete list of winners for this year

On the other hand, Asha Parekh was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020. Upon receiving the award, she said, “It’s a huge honour to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just a day before my 80th birthday. This is the best honour I could get from the government of India.” Take a look at the winners' list for the 68th National Film Awards winners. 

 

Best Feature Film: 

Soorarai Pottru

Best Director: Sachidanandan KR for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

Tanhaji

Best Actor

Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Actress

Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru

Best Supporting Actor

Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress

Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli for Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum

Best Action Direction Award

AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography

Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics

Manoj Muntashir for Saina (Hindi)

Best Male Playback Singer

Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Music Direction: 

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman

Best film on Social Issues

Justice Delayed but Delivered & Three Sisters

Best Choreography

Natyam

Best Cinematography: 

Avijatrik

Best Audiography

Dollu, Mi Vasantrao, and Malik

Best Costume Design: 

Tanhaji

Best Production Design: 

Kappela

Best Editing

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Make-up

Natyam

Best Screenplay

Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara, and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin

Best Stunt Choreography

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

Best Feature Film in Hindi

Toolsidas Junior

Best Feature Film in Kannada: 

Dollu

Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Feature Film in Telugu

Colour Photo

Best Feature Film in Haryanvi

Dada Lakhmi

Best Feature Film in Dimasa

Samkhor

Best Feature Film in Tulu

Jeetige

NON-FEATURE FILMS 

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

Best Direction

Oh That’s Bhanu, RV Ramani

Best Music Direction

1232 kms – Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Best Cinematography

Sabdikunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen

Best Audiography

Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore

Best Editing

Borderlands, Anadi Athaley

Best Narration Voiceover

Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan

Best On-Location Sound

Jadui Jangal, Sandeep Bhati, and Pradeep Lekhwar

Best Book on Cinema

The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai

Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention)

MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan, and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo

Best Film Critic

No winner this year.

Most Film Friendly State

Madhya Pradesh

FEATURE FILMS 

Best Hindi Film

Toolsidas Junior

Best Malayalam Film

Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

Best Telugu Film

Colour Photo

Best Bengali Film

Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film

Bridge

Best Tulu Film

Jeetige

Best Tamil Film

Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Marathi Film

Gostha Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film

Dollu

Best Dimasa Film: 

Semkhor

Best Haryanvi Film

Dada Lakhmi

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Suriya win the 68th National Film Awards for Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru

