The cast and crew of Kaashvie Nair's directorial debut, Sardar Ka Grandson recently carried out a huge campaign and presented themselves as true nature’s warriors while they were on the sets. The film is a fine blend of comedy and emotions. It is not just the journey of a house from Lahore to Amritsar, but a journey of two nations from disharmony to peace.

The entire cast and crew of coming of age, family comedy-drama, Sardar Ka Grandson was seen making joint efforts to save the environment. Veteran actress Neena Gupta who is an active supporter of the same shared her experience. Talking about the wonderfully executed campaign on sets she said, “I am truly overwhelmed by the commendable effort made by the cast and crew in support of something which is the need of the hour. 557 trees have been planted for Sun Bears in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, one in the name of each member of the cast and crew. I am proud to be part of such a good cause and hope that everyone continues to do their bit in saving the environment.“

The story talks about thinking of the impossible and achieving it. It is the coming of age of a boy and his grandmother’s last wish. Netflix’s upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson promises warmth, love, and celebration of the bonds within a large Punjabi family.

Bringing together some of the finest talents from the country, the film is produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Kaashvi Nair - set to release on May 18, 2021, only on Netflix. The talented ensemble cast comprises Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Kanlwajit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kumud Mishra.

More Pages: Sardar Ka Grandson Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.