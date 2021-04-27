Actor Boman Irani has received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccination. On Monday, April 26, the 3 Idiots actor revealed the same on his Instagram handle. In his Instagram post, he shared multiple photos from the vaccination centre and also wrote a long note.

Boman wrote a long caption describing the need to take vaccination and wrote, "Brothers and Sisters. This is very very important. The recent surge could have been less intense if people who had the chance to get vaccinated had taken it. However, it is not too late."

He further discouraged everyone who believes in the incorrect information on social media. He said, “This is the reality through statistics. The vaccination helps. Now let’s fight this and not act like doctors from the University of WhatsApp forwards. Please take it as and when you get the chance.”

In the picture, Boman was seen posing with his wife in ‘I am vaccinated’ photobooth and also while taking the vaccination. He further thanked the doctors and the hospital where he took the vaccination.

On the work front, Boman Irani is soon going to feature in the Amazon Prime show LOL Hasee toh Phasse.

