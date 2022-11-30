comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.11.2022 | 10:23 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhediya Drishyam 2 Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky Cirkus
follow us on

19 Years of Kal Ho Na Ho: When Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor nearly ended their friendship

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

The only male visitor, who was allowed inside Babita’s home with Kareena and Karisma when the two girls were unmarried, was Karan Johar. That’s because the two sisters treated Karan as the brother they never had.

19 Years of Kal Ho Na Ho: When Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor nearly ended their friendship

19 Years of Kal Ho Na Ho: When Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor nearly ended their friendship

Then came Kal Ho Na Ha, a love triangle to be shot in New York, the most expensive city in the world to shoot in. Karan wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Salman refused the offer, as he did not want to play a supporting role to Shah Rukh.

Kareena, Karan was sure would not hesitate in saying yes. However he got the shock of his life when she refused to do Kal Ho Na Ho at the fee that was being offered to her. What made Kareena’s snub even worse was that it happened during the time when Karan’s father producer Yash Chopra was critically ill.

To demand more money from your moohbola bhai when he was going through a personal crisis was unacceptable. Karan stopped speaking to Kareena. Their cold war lasted for a year after which Karisma brought about a patch up.

The Kal Ho Na Ha female lead went to Preity Zinta. The film did her career a world of good.

Also Read: 19 Years Of Kal Ho Naa Ho: Karan Johar remembers working on “the last” project with father Yash Johar; treats fans with unseen pics of Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan

More Pages: Kal Ho Naa Ho Box Office Collection , Kal Ho Naa Ho Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bollywood Hungama is all set to host its…

After Porsche, Ram Kapoor is now a proud…

Maarrich director Dhruv Lather calls Seven,…

Photos: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s…

Canadian rapper Kris Wu sentenced to 13…

EXCLUSIVE: Giorgia Andriani reveals the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification