Zero: Shah Rukh Khan adjusts Katrina Kaif’s dates to accommodate her schedule for Salman Khan’s Bharat

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to rock our senses with his never before seen avatar in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. For those who don’t know, SRK is set to play a vertically challenged individual and will reunite with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While Katrina has been a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s project since a while now, she surprised us by joining Salman Khan’s Bharat at the ‘Nick’ of time after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project. Salman recently spoke about how supportive Shah Rukh has been about adjusting his dates with the producers of Bharat. He said that it was very sweet of SRK to adjust Kat’s dates for his film. He later revealed that he will also be a part of Zero as he is doing a song in the movie.

Originally, Salman’s first choice for the film was Katrina Kaif. In fact he said that the producers Atul Agnihotri and his wife Alvira (who also is Salman’s sister) were pretty insistent on taking Katrina in the first place. But he said that since PC had wanted to the do the film, she had a chat with Ali Abbas Zafar who she has worked with before and hence was finalised for the film. With her gone, Kat’s path was cleared and since Salman and Shah Rukh Khan are such good friends, they sorted out Katrina’s date situation very amicably.

Fans of these actors have a reason to rejoice because the two will come together for Dus Ka Dum finale this weekend. The promos of the show are already creating a lot of buzz on the Internet.

