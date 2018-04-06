WOW! Salman Khan’s production house has seven shows in the pipeline

With the recent verdict on the blackbuck poaching case leading to the imprisonment of Salman Khan, things on his home turf turned a tad bit disheveled. The Jodhpur court judgement came as a surprise and considering the sudden news, there have been a few changes. The other members of Salman Khan Films have now decided that they will greenlit seven shows.

Yes, a meeting was held, a day ago, after the judgement was passed, by the other members of SKF. If reports are to be believed, after a three to four hour discussion, the members have decided to take seven shows on floor which will be aired across seven channels. Amongst the seven, one has already been making news. Courtesy, Salman’s brother Sohail Khan will be playing the lead role in this TV show based on real life wrester Gama Pehalwan.

Besides these, there have been a few other shows whose scripts have been locked too. One of them is a romantic drama set in the backdrop of a college. On the other hand, there is a family drama as well as a murder mystery shows in the pipeline. A crime thriller based on the lives of Mumbai police and a reality show too have been green signal during this meeting. If rumours are to be believed, a popular yesteryear actor has been roped in for the forthcoming family drama.

Speaking on the reality show, it focuses on hunting down new and fresh talent for the film industry. It is said to be one of Salman’s most ambitious projects and Khan has even shot a commercial for the same. Before he left for the Da-Bangg, Salman Khan had wrapped up the ad campaign for TV for this show. It is being said that the idea to approve scripts of varied genres was a conscious decision.

Talking about the said shows, it will go on air in November. They will also go on air across different channels ranging from Star, Sony to Colors and Zee.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s bail hearing: Court reserves order till tomorrow; asks for records from previous cases