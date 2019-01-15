WOW! Farhad Samji to write three scripts for Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan each and here’s what he has to say

Writer – filmmaker Farhad Samji came on board for Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan faced many sexual harassment allegations, followed by which he was dropped out of the project. The director asserted that he has completed almost 40 percent of the film despite coming on board a few months ago and only a few songs and patchwork is pending. Besides discussing Housefull 4 in recent reports, if there is yet another thing that the director is excited about, then it is to work with Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar. He also revealed that he is also scripting Varun Dhawan films too.

Readers would be aware that Rohit Shetty is collaborating with Akshay Kumar for the first time in the cop drama Sooryavanshi where the action star plays ATS [Anti-Terrorist Squad] officer Veer Sooryavanshi. While there aren’t many details available on the film, let us tell you that it is Farhad who is scripting the film. Although he too maintained silence on the details of the film, he did reveal that it will go on floors in mid-2019.

One more interesting fact that Samji asserted was that he is writing three scripts for Akshay Kumar. While he didn’t reveal about the other two scripts he is working on for the actor [besides Sooryavanshi], he confirmed that he is not writing the script of Hindi remake of Veeram, thereby putting an end to ongoing rumours. On the other hand, he also maintained that he is writing three scripts for Varun Dhawan too but refrained from speaking about it.

Coming to Housefull 4, Farhad stated that it was quite challenging for him to script the film that constantly switched between contemporary time and 500 years ago. Readers may be aware that the fourth instalment of this comedy revolves around reincarnation and hence is set against the backdrop of two different eras. The writer-filmmaker asserted that the film will have situational comedy rather than gags and has promised that the audience will have an enjoyable experience.

For the uninitiated, Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, and Rana Daggubati amongst others. It is expected to release during Diwali 2019.

