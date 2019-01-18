Bollywood Hungama
Will Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan be axed after the Hardik furore?

ByA Correspondent

With strong disciplinary action being taken against cricketer Hardik Pandya for his deeply sexist comments it looks like the axe may also fall on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. Sources close to Star Plus, the channel that hosts the popular show, “are considering their options considering the uproar over the content.”

Many in the know feel that Karan Johar as the show’s architect and helmer should have exercised more control during the editing. A prominent filmmaker who has so far desisted from going on Karan’s show says the onus of propriety in the presentation lies with the producer. “It is your show. You have complete control over what goes into it. If an invitee loses control over his mouth, you as the show’s anchor and producer know where to draw the line.”

Sources say Hardik Pandya could very well prove to be Karan’s show’s waterloo. Quips an actress who confesses Karan “seduces” guests into saying things they wouldn’t otherwise. “Ab Koffee with Karan qafi (enough) with Karan ho chukka.”

