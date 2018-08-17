WHOA! Tiger Shroff will feature in yet another music video and this time with Armaan Malik

From ‘Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main’ to ‘Chal Wahan Jaate Hain’ to ‘Befikra’, Tiger Shroff has featured in three music videos by far. Now he is all set for a fourth music video titled ‘Ready To Move’. And reports also have it that this will mark his third collaboration with the music composer Amaal Malik after ‘Zindagi’ and ‘Chal Wahan’. On the other hand, Armaan Malik who crooned for Tiger’s Baaghi romantic number ‘Sab Tera’ will be singing this peppy track.

‘Ready To Move’, we hear, will be an out and out party number with electronic beats. Not surprisingly, we will see Tiger Shroff flaunting his dance moves and this time in Bollywood and hip-hop style. It is a known fact that the actor has been known for his dancing skills since his debut and hence, it will be an integral component of this music video. The lyrics are considered to be youthful yet rebellious and are penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

As for the shoot, it is being said that the makers have already started filming the song in Mumbai. Reportedly, the shoot for the music video was kept hush-hush. Reports have it that the song talks about celebrating life and no matter what happens, it advises to keep up the zest to move forward. Produced by T-Series, the music video is expected to release by the end of this month. The song will feature as a solo number of Tiger Shroff without any leading lady.

On the film front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Student Of The Year 2, starring debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The actor will also feature in a YRF film alongside his idol Hrithik Roshan and actress Vaani Kapoor. He also has the Siddharth Anand directorial Rambo remake series and Baaghi 3 in the pipeline.